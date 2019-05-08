Church steeple collapses in Texas storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A local church steeple was toppled in a Wednesday storm.

The steeple of Oakland Heights Baptist Church on Judson Road at Eden Drive collapsed.

Wednesday night, Longview police were warning on Facebook that “lots of trees” and power lines are down in the city and are warning residents to stay inside and off the roads if at all possible.

The City of Longview asked residents to avoid the following areas:

  • Fourth Street between LeDuke Boulevard and Eden Drive
  • Judson Road
  • McCann Road from Fairmont Street to Montclair Street
  • H.G. Mosley Parkway at Marshall Avenue
  • Fairmont Street at Bill Owens Parkway

Longview Fire Department reported on Twitter that LFD adminstrative offices at 100 East Cotton were without power, as were multiple city administrative offices.

Emergency crews were working at various sites.

The city also reported 32,000 residents without power.

Anyone who knows of downed trees or lines is asked to report it to the city or to the LPD non-emergency line at 903-237-1199.

Police also are asking residents to report damage on the LPD Facebook page.

You can check on storm damage and the status of repairs here: https://bit.ly/2Q2OBzj

