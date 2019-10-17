Democrat leaders accuse Trump of insults, meltdown

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Democratic congressional leaders say they walked out of a briefing with President Donald Trump on Turkey after hearing little but insults from Trump.

The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, says Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by calling her a “third-rate politician.” Schumer says the meeting “was not a dialogue. This was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts.”

Pelosi tells reporters outside the White House that “what we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown.”

Pelosi claims Trump appeared visibly “shaken up” after House passage of a bipartisan condemnation of his decision to order the withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria.

Pelosi says Democrats “couldn’t continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it.”

Later, as she returned to the Capitol, the Speaker told reporters that she prays for the president “all the time.”  Then she expressed concern, saying, “Now we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

