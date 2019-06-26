Deputies dig up graves at Alabama cemetery

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies will begin digging up graves at Heritage Memorial Gardens Wednesday morning.

The office has been investigating since May after they got several reports from people claiming they paid for caskets but were not sure their loved ones were actually buried in those caskets.

The office found caskets that was improperly sealed, with standing water inside the caskets. They found the caskets were buried under less than two inches of dirt. Industry standards required two feet.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the funeral director, Joseph Lee Bonner-bey. He will be charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse.