Digital Original: Arkansas first-grader starts own lip gloss line

by: Michael Esparza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One Little Rock girl is showing that age is nothing but a number when it comes to starting your own business – after launching her own lip gloss line.

First-grader Brooklynn Rawls started her own online business called, LIP’D by Brooklynn.

At 7-years-old she started the lip line on social media last November.

That month she made over 150 sales, which mom says keeps her daughter busy creating her colorful lip moisturizer.

Brooklynn says she makes all 28 different colors by hand using products from cosmetic distributors that her mother helps her buy and pick up.

She says she is felt inspired by her mother, who is in the cosmetic field.

“I want every girl to feel beautiful, young or old,” she says.

To learn more about the lip gloss line, click here.

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

