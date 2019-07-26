Flesh-Eating Bacteria Attacks Man’s Buttocks

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – A Citrus County, Florida man is recovering from flesh-eating bacteria that attacked his buttocks.

Mike O’Grady said his medical nightmare started with a happy trip to St. George Island up in Apalachicola with his wife.

“Beautiful time. We had a great time. We went into the water. The water is warm which the Gulf is,” said O’Grady.

Not long after that, he noticed what resembled a boil on his backside.

“It got worse as every day went by, but I was being a man. I decided it’s going to be ok. I don’t want anyone to go looking. I’ll be fine,” said O’Grady.

Three weeks later he wasn’t fine; telling his wife late one night to take him to the ER.

Six surgeries and six days later, O’Grady is recovering at home after doctors removed the bacteria from his body.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GwXRbk

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.