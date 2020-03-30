Live Now
Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border Saturday, but are not on every highway

Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border, but as of right now they aren’t on every highway.

On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people traveling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state.

Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons who enter the State of Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the State of Louisiana, inclusive of those entering the State of Florida by roadways, to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.

Gov. DeSantis

News 5 contacted the Florida Highway Patrol as well as the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for a comment on the matter.

Aaron Nolan

