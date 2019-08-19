Florida man dumps dirt on car after girlfriend refuses to answer question

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man accused of using a front-end loader to dump dirt on a car was arrested Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Hunter Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 for his alleged actions.

Deputies says Mills invited his girlfriend to a 5820 Phil-Dirt Drive to talk. When she refused to answer a question, he reportedly dumped a bucket full of dirt of the roof of a white 2010 Cadillac that belonged to someone else.

The woman was not injured but the window were open, deputies say, causing dirt to fill up the air vents, center console, and power windows.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.