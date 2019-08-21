Former VA Pathologist indicted on 31 counts, including manslaughter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas DAK Kees is holding a press conference to discuss the arrest of VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy.

Dr. Levy is facing 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of mail fraud, four counts of making false statements in certain matters and three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In 2016, Levy appeared to be intoxicated on duty. During a drug and alcohol test, it revealed Levy’s BAC was .396.

According to the indictment, Dr. Levy held a medical license issued by the Missisisippi State Board of Medical Licensure issued in 1997.

In 2005, VHSO hired Levy to serve as Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medical Services, which he held until 2018.

Levy acknowledged that the pending proposed removal and revocation was “due to unprofessional conduct related to high blood alcohol content while on duty.”

In July 2016, Levy voluntarily entered a three-month in-patient treatment program, which he completed in October 2016.