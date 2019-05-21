Golfer Maria Fassi Wins Individual National Title, Arkansas Advances To Match Play

Maria Fassi wins the 2019 NCAA Women’s Golf Individual Championship at Blessings Golf Course on Monday finishing at 8 under.

Fassi came into the final round of stroke play one shot back from the lead at -3. Sierra Brooks of Florida held the lead at -4. She shot even par Monday to remain at -4, and giving Maria an opportunity to take the lead. She did not hesitate.

Known for her aggessive style of play, Maria attacked her home course birding holes 2,6,8 &12 before a weather delay was called. Fassi then birdied 16 to move to 8 under. The senior fired a bogey free round of 68 with 5 birdies to take the title.

Fassi is the first Arkansas Razorback to win the individual title since Stacy Lewis did it in 2007.

As for Arkansas as a team, the Razorbacks finished in the top 8 to advance to the Match Play portion of the tournament. The top 8 teams will compete on Tuesday and Wednesday for a team title.