Here’s how graduating and retired nurses can help fight COVID-19 in Texas

1  of  83
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Newsfeed Now

Here’s how graduating and retired nurses can help fight COVID-19 in Texas

Newsfeed Now

by: Yoojin Cho

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Texas nurses believe now is the time to prepare for a sudden surge in COVID-19 patients.

New York just had about 40,000 retired nurses and doctors sign up to return to the front lines to help fight the virus.

“I think they probably needed them a long time ago,” said Serena Bumpus, Director of Practice at Texas Nurses Association.

She said the nursing shortage issue isn’t new, but with the pandemic, they really have to think about how hospitals will handle a sudden surge in patients.

“Most of our hospitals have canceled their elective surgeries, and so how are we re-deploying those nurses that work in those surgical settings to work in in-patient setting where we know the care will be needed the most,” Bumpus said.

To make it easier for retired nurses or those with expired licenses to come back to work, Texas is now waiving certain continuing education and exam requirements.

For nurses who’ve been working with temporary permits, they can continue to work and don’t have to worry about taking the board exam right now.

“I think it is very promising that we’ll see several of these nurses re-enter the workforce to help out in some way,” Bumpus told KXAN.

For a nursing student, just weeks from graduating, the student will now be able to do more than half of his or her clinical online.

“I think for the most part, they’re ready to get out there. They’re ready to graduate,” said Marla Erbin-Roesemann, Director of St. David’s School of Nursing at Texas State University.

For longer-term solutions to nurse shortage issues, an Austin startup called Diligent Robotics announced they raised a $10 million series A investment.

Moxi by Diligent Robotics

Its nursing assistant robot picks up supplies and delivers them, so nurses can be more efficient in patient care. Dell Children’s Medical Center tested out the nursing assistant robot last year. The startup said a Dallas hospital is using the robot right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.