‘I just want them to be blessed’: West Birmingham salon owner donates ‘miracle’ makeovers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A hair salon in West Birmingham is the meeting spot for volunteer stylists and barbers to help men and women who have fallen on hard times get a fresh cut and a fresh start in life.

Takaya Maddox, owner of Miracles Hair Design & Salon, started Be the Miracle in 2017 to donate professional hair services to people in need. She invites stylists from the surrounding area into her salon for the program and partners with local organizations to help as many people as possible.

She said it is not about competition or building clientele. Many of the people that the program has helped are working to overcome struggles such as addiction or domestic violence.

“They can’t give anything back to me for me to give into their lives,” Maddox said. “So I just want them to be blessed, that’s all I’ve got. All I got is a gift that God gave me and I’m giving it back to them.”

A woman from the Lovelady Center receives a free haircut and style through the Be the Miracle program.



When CBS 42 visited the salon, approximately 30 women from the Lovelady Center were receiving the services.

“I want to thank them all so much for their time of their day to give us haircuts and make us feel like princesses,” Tarasha Capps said.

Joni Morton, a volunteer coordinator for the Lovelady Center, told CBS 42 she is also thankful the women have the opportunity to receive such love and care at the salon.

“It gives the women the opportunity to know first and foremost that God has redeemed them from destructive patterns and that there is a society that is willing to support their continued endeavor.”

Maddox estimated that more than 150 makeovers have been performed at her salon.