‘If anybody sees ‘Cupcake,’ just call her by her name’: 3-year-old girl kidnapped





UPDATE – Oct. 13, 2019 –8:53 P.M. – The Birmingham Police Department has made contact with who police believe to be the person of interest in the recently released photos as well as the vehicle.

This individual is currently being detained for questioning, officials report. Police personnel will be canvassing the area of Shadow Wood Circle in search of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

UPDATE – Oct. 13, 2019 – 6:45 P.M. – Birmingham Police department released new photos of the possible suspect involved in the kidnapping. See photos below.









President Pro-Tem of the Birmingham City Council, William Parker, released a statement on the search for “Cupcake” McKinney.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Kamille “ Cupcake” McKinney. The North Avondale Community is coming together to help get the 3 year old home safely. On behalf of the Birmingham City Council we are encouraging anyone with information about the kidnapping to contact police immediately.” William Parker, President Pro-Tem/Birmingham City Council

UPDATE – Oct. 13, 2019 – 2:30 P.M. – The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District where Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was last seen released a statement on the search for the 3-year-old.

“We are praying for the safe return of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney and asking for anyone who may know anything about her disappearance to please contact the Birmingham Police Department. We can’t imagine what little Kamille’s family is going through at this moment. We’d like her family to know that they are in our thoughts and we pray this unimaginable situation will end very soon with the safe return of their little girl. HABD expresses gratitude to the public and media for sharing this story to help spread the word about the child’s abduction, which we pray will lead to a credible tip for law enforcement. Public Safety Director Ken Foreman and other HABD staff have been working on site at Tom Brown Village to locate the child and HABD will continue to do anything we can to assist police.”

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

Birmingham Police will be using an additional tip line starting at 3 p.m. Anyone with information related to the ongoing kidnapping investigation will be able to contact (205) 297-8413. The public is also able to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

UPDATE – Oct. 13, 2019 – 1:30 P.M. – After further investigation, police have updated the description of the suspects involved.

Birmingham police are searching for a black man and white woman driving an older model 2001-06 dark-colored Toyota Sequoia with beige trim.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – UPDATE – Oct. 13, 2019 – 7:25 a.m. – The Birmingham Police Department is following leads in the ongoing search for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In an early Sunday morning news conference, Birmingham Police Deputy Chief Scott Praytor said Kamille went missing from an outdoor birthday party while she was playing with other children at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. last night.

“I want to make it clear that a child abduction, a stranger abduction in this city is very rare,” Praytor said. “We’re asking for the community’s help to bring this young girl home.”

We’re told that right now, Birmingham Police do not believe Kamille has been taken out of the state.

Praytor tells CBS 42 that they’ve called in their federal partners, and the surrounding municipalities are also helping in the search for Kamille.

Watch the press conference here:

CBS 42 reporter Jessalyn Adams went out to the Tom Brown Village Sunday afternoon and spoke with people who live in the neighborhood about Kamille.

Watch Adams’ Facebook Live video here:

FAMILY REACTION

On Dominic McKinney’s left hand is a tattoo of a cupcake with a cherry on top, the words “Cupcake” inked on the side.

Talking about “Cupcake,” the nickname for his 3-year-old daughter, Kamille, is the only time McKinney smiled as he spoke with reporters Sunday in Tom Brown Village, hours after Kamille went missing Saturday night.

“It was something I came up with,” McKinney said, smiling despite getting little sleep as he looked for Kamille with friends, family and law enforcement. “When she came out, she was all cute and red with little brown eyes and I said, ‘That’s my cupcake.’”

Dominic McKinney’s tattoo honoring his daughter, a cupcake.

In fact, mother April Thomas said it’s the only name her daughter knows.

“If anybody sees Cupcake, just call her by her name,” Thomas tearfully said.

“Don’t call her Kamille. She understands Cupcake.”

When asked about what Kamille is like, McKinney said she is a girl who is loved by everyone.

“She’s a good girl,” he said. “She’s sweet, she’s really loveable. Everyone loves Cupcake.”

Despite not knowing where Kamille is or who took her, McKinney said he is doing his best to keep a positive attitude and hoping for the best.

“We’re going to find here,” he said. “If that’s the last thing I do on this Earth, we’re going to find her.

UPDATE – Oct. 12, 2019 – 11:55 p.m. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

According to ALEA, McKinney was last seen at the Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was last seen Oct. 12, 2019 at the Tom Brown Village public housing community in Avondale.

McKinney may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV, possible an older model Toyota 4 Runner, according to ALEA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department or call 911.

ORIGINAL: BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a report of a possible missing person at Tom Brown Village in Avondale.

CBS 42 reached out to BPD spokesperson Rodarius Mauldin who would not confirm reports that it involved a child. Mauldin told CBS 42 he would release information after speaking with detectives on the scene.






