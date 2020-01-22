Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Elk Valley - USD 283 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Twin Valley - USD 240 Waconda - USD 272

‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ to air segment on fugitive Jory Worthen

Newsfeed Now

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Tomorrow’s episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, airing on Wednesday, January 22 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery, will feature a segment on fugitive Jory Worthen.

When the bodies of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Braydon, are found murdered in Cannon’s home in Camden, Ark., police wonder if her on-again-off-again boyfriend Jory Worthen had any involvement. Reports of long-term domestic abuse clash with claims from family that Worthen had been mending his ways – but when Worthen vanishes, he becomes suspect number one. He remains on the run, but with the help of John Walsh, authorities hope to bring him into custody to face the music.

Worthen has been on the run since June 2019. Authorities believe he may be hiding in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, or Canada. He also has ties to Texas. Worthen has several large and distinctive tattoos. Including one on his right forearm reading Matthew 7:6 and a skull with wings on his chest. He’s an avid outdoorsman, likes to drink beer, listen to heavy metal and rap music. He’s about 6’2” and around 160 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories