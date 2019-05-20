Kansas engineering students build powerwheel car for 4-year-old boy

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Four Newton High School seniors gave a Halstead boy the gift of mobility.

It was part of their senior engineering design project.

Conner Puckett, Brayden Lasiter, Dustin Sanchez, and Reid Graber all were in Brian Rickard’s engineering design class. In a year-long project, the four students built a powerwheel car for four-year-old Brody Moore.

“He only has control over his left arm and hand so we have designed a vehicle to be able to let him use his left hand better to help him move around,” Puckett said.

An eight-point joystick and switch are located on the left side of the car, which is custom fit for Moore, who doesn’t have total control of his legs or right arm.

“He’s perfectly able to move the car around with his left hand it’s really awesome to see him a little bit independent,” Brody’s mother, Kathleen Stutzman said.

The students used their unique talents, including electrical work and 3D printing to craft the black and green powerwheel car. It features a five-point harness, keeping Moore safely tucked inside his seat.

“Oh it means everything. We love seeing him do more on his own and we hope to just continue seeing that,” Stutzman said.

Moore is a student at Cooper Early Education Center in Newton.