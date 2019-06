HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in the city of Halstead are continuing to monitor the flood waters along the Little Arkansas River.

City crews are checking on the levels every hour. The gate at Halstead Road is in the process of being closed.

The city says they will be filling sandbags starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday just in case they are needed.

Both K-89 and Halstead Road are closed north of town due to water over the roadway.

UPDATES FROM THE CITY OF HALSTEAD

FOLLOW AMANDA ON SOCIAL MEDIA