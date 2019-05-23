Kansas teen graduates high school, Harvard in same month

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s that special time of the year where students like Braxton Moral put on their caps and zip up their gowns for the big day.

“The question is am I competent enough to zip it up?” asked Moral.

The answer – yes.

Seventeen-year-old Moral will graduate from Ulysses High School on Sunday. Then on May 30, he will graduate from Harvard University.

“So when I was younger, school got a little bit kind of boring to me for a lack of better words,” he said. “I needed some way to stimulate my education, stimulate my growth.”

After he skipped the fourth grade, Moral said his parents enrolled him in local universities.

When he was 11, he said he began his first online Harvard University class.

“I signed up for the Harvard Extension School,” he said. “It’s an online version that let me go to traditional school and Harvard.”

When he was 13, he began to fall in love with law and politics.

“So I have a degree in government,” he said. “I’m seeking to go to law school. I don’t know where yet, but we will figure that out hopefully at the end of the month.”

Over the years, Moral said he’s met multiple politicians.

“This is the former governor Sam Brownback and me,” he said.

Moral is the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school and a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious university at the same time.

He said his family and community played a major role.

“It’s not so much that I’m really smart, I’ve just had a support staff that allow me to accomplish whatever I want to accomplish,” he said.