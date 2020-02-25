Kansas town looks to defend last year’s title in International Pancake Race

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The International Pancake Race, a Mardi Gras tradition dating back to 1950, will take place in Liberal today. It was the 71st year for the event.

Last year, Liberal beat Olney, England. The International Pancake Race between women in Liberal and Olney, England starts promptly at 11:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Olney time).

The race stretches back to 1950 when women in Olney, England began competing against women in Liberal to see who could run the fastest foot race while flipping pancakes in a frying pan.

Pancake Day Events

Pancake Breakfast (BUTTON REQUIRED @ $4 per person) – 6:00 am – 10:00 am

Seward County Activity Center

810 Stadium

Hosted by Noon Kiwanis

​

Breakfast Program – 7:30 am

Seward County Activity Center

810 Stadium

Hosted by Pancake Day Board

Youth Races – 10:30 am

4th and Lincoln

Men’s Pacer Race – 11:40 am

6th and Kansas Ave

International Pancake Day Race – 11:55 am

6th and Kansas Ave

Shriving Service – 12:15 pm

First United Methodist Church

116 West Third Street

Hosted by Liberal Ministerial Alliance

Live Video Conference Call with Olney, England – 1:15 pm

First United Methodist Church

116 West Third Street

Pancake Day Parade (Lineup at 2:30 pm) – 3:00 pm

Eleventh and Kansas Ave to Trail Street

Hosted by Rotary Club