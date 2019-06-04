Louisiana man says thieves looting his tornado ravaged home

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — It’s been a little more than 2 weeks since tornadoes ravaged parts of Evangeline Parish.



One man’s home on the outskirts of Ville Platte suffered major damage in the storm, and now he says thieves are breaking in and stealing his belongings.

“ It makes me feel bad, for everything that I worked for, they’re coming in and stealing, “ said Randy Pitre .

He’s been renting a home right off of Opelousas Highway right outside Ville Platte since 2008.

His rental home was taken right off its blocks, during the storms that ravaged parts of the Parish on May 19.

He was also injured that frightening morning when a dresser and a television fell on his shoulder.

Now he’s been dealing with another disturbing chain of events…

“ They (thieves) came in, they done stole 3 TV’s , 3 air conditioners, stole my blood pressure pills, my breathing treatment machine, “ said Pitre .

He says he boarded up each entry way, but thi eves have made their way thorough the barriers.

“ This board right here, I put it across here, across my door. “

Even when Pitre says became back to his home Monday with a detective from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, he noticed another break in attempt.

“ This is how we found it.

It was like this, they pulled cause I had a latch inside where nobody could come in.

But they couldn’t get in because of the dead bolt, “ said Pitre .

His home is unlivable and you can’t even go inside.

Pitre has been either sleeping on the porch of his dilapidated home or inside his car, to try and deter the looting from happening.

“ It is frustrating. What will be next, my vehicle? “

He says the assistance he’s received for the damage isn’t enough.



And the stealing of his personal items is making the cleanup process even worse.

“ Give them (thieves) time and reimburse me for everything that you took, “ he said.

A deputy with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 they will still be patrolling areas hardest hit by the tornadoes.

Pitre says landlord told him they are trying to rebuild the home, he just isn’t sure as of when that will happen.

If you’d like to help Randy out, his number is (337) 366-9347.

