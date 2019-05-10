Man running 5k in 50 states in 50 days stops in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wisconsin man is on a mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Adel Korkor has created the Five Fifty Run/Walk Series to spread awareness from one coast to the other.

“It’s strenuous, it’s hard to run across all 50 states in 50 days, but it pales compared to the struggles and the challenges that an individual have with mental health issues because they have to live with it every single minute of the day,” said Adel Korkor.

The Korkor Foundation and the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas (MHA) sponsored a 5K at the Sedgwick County Park. About 100 people raced in the event.

The MHA President and CEO said it is important to talk about mental health.

“Awareness is key to ending the stigma associated with mental health issues and also improving access to care, so the more we talk about mental health issues, the more people feel that they can get treatment when they recognize an issue,” said MHA President and CEO Mary Jones.

Korkor said he will finish all 50 faces in June.

He left for a race in Oklahoma City shortly after the race in Wichita on Friday.