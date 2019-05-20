‘Massive’ alligator weighing about 200 pounds seen casually walking along LA neighborhood

UPDATE: ( The alligator nuisance team from the State of Louisiana who was called in to capture the gator has confirmed with News 10 that the gator weighs 200 pounds.)

A resident in Jeanerette encountered a massive alligator weighing an estimated 400 pounds, according to the Jeanerette Fire Department officials.

It all happened around 11 am Sunday when the gator was spotted walking in the middle of the roadway on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Fire Chiefs Sherry Ann Landry and Clarence Clark said the gator rose out of a ditch, following morning storms.

The animal was captured and is expected to be released back into its habitat, officials said.