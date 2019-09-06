Missouri high school football player dies after collapsing during practice

Live Now
JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) — Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent of Joplin R-8, addressed parents first and the media second tonight regarding the passing of a Joplin High School Football player.

The student collapsed during football practice and then transported via ambulance to an area hospital where he later was pronounced.

Today at approximately 5:30 pm, emergency personnel responded to the Joplin High School Kaminsky Gym, where the high school football team was practicing indoors. 

A sophomore student had a medical emergency following conditioning and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we can now share the tragic loss of Kadin Roberts-Day due to a cardiac arrest.

Coach Jasper and his coaching staff, his teammates, fellow teachers and students at Joplin Schools remember Kadin as an extremely personable and caring student.

Counseling services have been made available to any student or staff needing support and will continue for the coming days. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent of Joplin R-8 Schools
Portions of Press Conference, live at Joplin High School

EARLIER STORY

JHS Football Player Collapses During Practice; Rushed to Hospital

