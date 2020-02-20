Breaking News
Numerous crashes reported around Wichita area due to winter weather
1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Bucklin - USD 459 Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Colby Community College Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton - USD 482 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellsworth - USD 327 Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Liberal - USD 480 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Rolla - USD 217 Russell County - USD 407 Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 South Gray - USD 476 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Triplains - USD 275 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wallace County Schools - USD 241 Western Plains - USD 106 Wichita Emergency Accident Reporting

Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street

Newsfeed Now

by: Nicolette Schleisman

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video of a Mobile police officer arresting a man is making the rounds on social media.

Many viewers sent the video to WKRG. In it, you see police officers attempting to arrest a man, Howard Green Jr. He was arrested for failure to obey, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct as well as some other outstanding warrants.

The arresting officer was Blake Duke. Police confirm Duke was the officer in the video. Duke was named officer of the month in May of 2019 and December of 2019.

You see the officer slam the man into the car and then put him in a “choke-hold,” the man is already handcuffed. It’s not clear what happened before the video started recording.

Mobile police confirm the officer has been taken off the street. They have released this statement: “We are aware of the incident and have begun an internal affairs investigation of the involved officer and his actions. The officer has already been taken off patrolling the streets and has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories