Newsfeed Now: Alabama getting tough on abortion; Look Ma, no hands!

On Newsfeed Now for May 15 our conversation started with legislative moves in Alabama that could result in the strictest abortion law in the country. The matter is now in the governor’s hands. WIAT’s Leigh Garner was with us to share the latest.

Wednesday’s other stories with scroll to times:

5:26 – ‘Look Ma, no hands!’: motorcycle stunt caught on camera. A Florida motorcyclist gave at least one family quite the scare Saturday, as he kicked back with his hands behind his head for a few moments while cruising down I-4. WFLA’s J.B. Biunno told us about the reaction to the viral video.

12:10 – Northwest Arkansas man now needs a cane to walk after getting a tick bite. It happened to a Bella Vista man who says he’s gotten tick bites in the past but never experienced flu-like symptoms. That’s when he realized this one was different. KNWA’s Nkiruka Azuka shared his story.

16:41 – Soldier surprises his 2 children at school after returning from deployment. An Alabama National Guard Sergeant surprised his kindergarten son and fourth-grade daughter. WIAT’s Cameron Edgeworth gave us details on the special heartwarming surprise that will bring tears to your eyes.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.