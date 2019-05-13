Newsfeed Now: Arkansas begins medical marijuana sales; Kansas MMA fighter wakes from coma

On Newsfeed Now for May 13 we started with a look at medical marijuana sales getting underway in Arkansas. Lines were long over the weekend in Hot Springs when the first dispensary opened. KARK’s political correspondent Jessi Turnure joined the conversation with the latest.

6:50 – Kansas MMA fighter wakes from coma. The professional mixed martial arts fighter is beating the odds one year after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver. It happened as Carmella James, 25, was bicycling to work in Wichita. She was not expected to survive but her family’s faith changed that. KSNW’s Emily Younger shared details on the fighter’s road to recovery.

14:00 – Lafayette, Louisiana reporter gets pinched by crawfish on live TV. KLFY’s Lester Duhé found a mud bug that was a little camera shy while filing his report. His reaction was to shake it off. Lester was with us to tell us about what became the video of the day for his station and others in the region.

17:30 – Butt Out! Colon Cancer Ride: Community honors TV station employee battling colon cancer. Dozens of bikers took part in the ride in honor of Jennifer Rogers, Assignment Manager for WKRG in Mobile, Alabama. Jennifer talked with us about what the event meant to her.

