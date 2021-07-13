Newsfeed Now: CDC says J&J vaccine poses ‘small’ nerve reaction risk; Michigan carnival-goers stop ride from tipping over

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The CDC says the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, called Guillain-Barré syndrome which can cause muscle weakness and paralysis.

A video showed a Michigan carnival ride going faster and then wobbling with the base rocking off the ground, then witnesses rushed to the ride to hold it down.

An Illinois teen survives after being sucked into a culvert during heavy flooding.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has issued a fine against a Memphis cemetery. It’s been cited for rats eating dead bodies inside their body preparation building.

A 102-year-old Illinois woman earned her diploma decades after dropping out due to a severe illness.

