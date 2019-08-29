Newsfeed Now for August 29: Tracking Dorian; Countdown to SEC football

On Newsfeed Now for August 29, the conversation began with Hurricane Dorian. Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves out over open waters Thursday morning. The storm could threaten Florida as a Cat. 4 storm. WKRG Meteorologist Caroline Carithers gave us the latest track. (NOTE: Broadcast was at 11am CT)

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/sY8jyYVaxz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

DRIVERS’ COMPASSION: A deadly accident stops traffic in southern Louisiana for hours. During those hours, one trucker witnessed the compassion of others. KLFY’s Neale Zeringue reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or 4:13 in the video above.

COUNTDOWN TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL: We are just days away from the official kickoff of college football. WKRN’s Kayla Anderson joined the conversation.

For the full report scroll to 8:40 in the video above.