Newsfeed Now for August 5: Dayton mourns; Teen uses music to help dementia patients

On Newsfeed Now for August 5, we started the conversation in Dayton, Ohio where the city is mourning the loss of several lives in a weekend mass shooting. WCMH’s Catherine Ross joined us with the latest.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HEALING MUSIC: A Birmingham, Alabama girl is using music to reach those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

For the full story CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:50 in the video above.

MARKET FRESH: In North Little Rock, Arkansas the Me and McGee Market offers farm fresh foods all year round. It’s focus is on supporting locals, but lately, the owners have been getting some support of their own during a health crisis.

For the full story CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:10 in the video above.