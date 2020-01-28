Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial: Defense team case against impeachment
Newsfeed Now for Jan. 28: Impeachment trials, an inspiring artist, Arkansas officer claps back at scammer

Newsfeed Now

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

Today on Newsfeed Now, The White House continued their defense of the President in the ongoing impeachment trial. But new allegations are causing a stir on Capitol Hill. Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer has more.

For more CLICK HERE or watch in the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

INSPIRING ARTIST: Valentine’s day is coming up in just a few weeks and an artist in Missouri is hoping you’ll celebrate with her, but this isn’t just any artist. She has a special way of creating her watercolor paintings. KOLR reporter Madison Hever joins the conversation

For more CLICK HERE or scroll to 2:11 in the video above.

OFFICER SCAMMED: An Arkansas police officer knows the correct way to cut off scammers. Cpl. Williams posted on the Hot Springs Police Department’s Facebook page that “scammers will try to scam anyone”. KARK Claire Kreuz joins the conversation.

For more CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:50 in the video above.

BIG GAME PREP: Nearly 300,000 people are expected to soak up the sun on Miami Beach every day leading up to the Super Bowl. Now five days away from the big game, businesses in Florida are doing everything they can to prepare for the crowds.

For more CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:50 in the video above for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

