Kansas coach Bill Self suspends De Sousa following Sunflower Showdown brawl
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules
Newsfeed Now for January 22: Impeachment trial continues; Ugly brawl after basketball game

Newsfeed Now

by: MATT SEWELL

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for January 22, the conversation began in Washington. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began in earnest on Tuesday after a weekslong impasse over how the Senate would proceed, and debate over the rules stretched nearly 13 hours.  Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joined the conversation.

Other stories and scroll times:

UGLY BRAWL: Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool. WDAF’s Matt Stewart joined the conversation.

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: An Arkansas mother and her 4-year-old son murdered in cold blood. Police wonder if her on-again-off-again boyfriend Jory Worthen had any involvement. Tonight, the case takes the national spotlight with John Walsh. KTVE’s Gabrielle Phifer joined the conversation.

HERO HUNTER: A dog trapped in a hole. A hunter found the animal and rescued him. Now the animal is getting a new lease on life. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

