Watch Live: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Newsfeed Now for July 24: Mueller grilled by lawmakers; Woman gives birth at gas station

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for July 24, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. Robert Mueller is pushing back against Republican attacks with a forceful defense of his report on the Trump-Russia investigation. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joined the conversation

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

GAS STATION DELIVERY: A stop for chocolate milk quickly turned into a life-changing experience at a Hermitage, TN gas station. WKRN’s Linda Ong reports.

BEEKEEPING SKILLS: A boy with Autism in Saginaw, MO is showing off his beekeeping skills. He is also giving back to his community. KSNF’s Savanna Cyr reports.

