Newsfeed Now for July 25: Gun Permit Concerns in Alabama; Arkansas school creates police force

On Newsfeed Now for July 25, the conversation began in Alabama. Guns are in the hands of dangerous felons and a report says some Alabama sheriff’s played a part in putting them there. WKRG’s Mary Smith reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCHOOL POLICE FORCE: A small school district outside Russellville, AR is serving up safety by starting its own police department. KARK’s Rebecca Jeffrey reports.

BEE SANCTUARY: A church in Alabama has three beehives. Church Rector, John Burruss says it’s about more than just keeping bees for honey. WIAT’s Cameron Edgeworth reports.

