Newsfeed Now for July 29: Mass shooting in California; Arkansas woman inspires others

On Newsfeed Now for July 29, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. President Trump attacked the Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday as “a con man” and someone who “Hates Whites & Cops,” just hours before Sharpton held a news conference in Baltimore to decry Trump. White House reporter Brie Jackson joined to conversation to talk about the on-going feud.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

MUSIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING: A shooter cut through a fence and opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music at a popular food festival in California, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding at least 15 others before police quickly shot him dead, authorities said. NBC News Correspondent Jennifer Bjorklund reports.

Edward and Jane Jacobucci rest on a bus after leaving Christmas Hill Park following a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. The couple, who were manning a booth selling garlic graters, said they took shelter behind their stand as a gunman opened fire in front of them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

INSPIRING OTHERS: As kids head back to school, an Arkansas community has their backs, and it all began with a fourth-grader’s genuine kindness and concern for a fellow classmate. KNWA’s Chad Mira reports.

SNAKE IN HOTEL: A Nashville woman staying at a Memphis hotel woke up to find a snake wrapped around her arm. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

FORTNITE CHAMP: All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old. Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. WKRG’s Dana Winter joined the conversation.

