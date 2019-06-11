Newsfeed Now for June 11: New book on West Memphis 3; Shark rescue in Gulf of Mexico

On Newsfeed Now for June 11 our first stop was in Memphis for a look at a new book on the West Memphis 3. It’s a behind the scenes take on the 1993 investigation of the killings of three Arkansas boys that made headlines across the country. ‘Boxful of Nightmares’ has been written by the stepfather of one of the victims. WATN’s Jeni DiPrizio told us about her interview with the author.

Tuesday’s other stories with scroll to times:

7:05 – SHARK RESCUE – A shark with a pool ring around its neck has been rescued in the Gulf of Mexico. Rescuers noticed the shark had trouble swimming properly off Florida’s Perdido Key. When it came closer to shore, they jumped into action. WKRG’s Blake Brown shared their story with us.

11:30 – ‘LIL’ BUCK TRIBUTE – Louisiana music fans are mourning the death of icon Paul ‘Lil’ Buck’ Sinegal. The Lafayette native was well-known for his talents in blues and zydeco. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz was with us to show how he’s being remembered.

