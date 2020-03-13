1  of  3
Breaking News
Sedgwick County issues ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more Coronavirus in Kansas: Sixth case confirmed Presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Ulysses - USD 214
Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now for March 13: Coronavirus causes cancellation; A passion for sports

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for Match 13, the conversation began with the coronavirus concerns across the country. Many school and public places have been shut down in hopes to slow down the virus. KNWA’s Tavares Jones joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the full conversation in the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

CORONAVIRUS PREPARATIONS: The Carnival Fantasy arrived back at its port in Mobile on Thursday after many hours of delays, but before new passengers were allowed to get on the ship, they got their temperatures checked. It’s part of the precautions being taken by the cruise-line against Coronavirus. WKRG’s Dana Winter reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:50 in the video above.

PASSION FOR DISC GOLF: One Central Arkansas man is helping to share his love for the Natural State through his passion for disc golf. KARK’s Michael Esparza reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:19 in the video above.

Don’t forget Newsfeed Now streams live weekdays at 10:30 CST.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.