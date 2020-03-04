Newsfeed Now for March 4: Tennessee begins recovery after severe storms and Super Tuesday results

Today on Newsfeed Now, we start with the storms that ravaged most of middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Putnam County was on of the hardest places hit during the severe weather leaving at least eighteen people dead, 22 people are missing and 88 people hurt.

WREG reporter Shay Arthur joins us live from Putnam County. Watch in the video above. For more on the story click HERE.

OTHER STORIES FROM TODAY:

BLOOMBERG OUT, BIDEN AND SANDERS LEAD RACE: New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday after reassessing his campaign.

This announcement came just hours after a resurgent Biden scored Super Tuesday victories from Texas to Massachusetts. Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he, and his embrace of democratic socialism, would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

Biden and Sanders, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were locked in a delegate fight a day after 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s presidential primary.

D.C. reporter Kellie Meyer joins us to talk about Super Tuesday, Scroll to 5:40 in the video above to watch conversation.

Click HERE for more on the story.

EMPLOYEES SHAVE HAIR FOR CO-WORKER: One Arkansas woman is feeling the love and support from her co-workers after they surprised her by shaving their heads at work in a show of support of her recent cancer diagnosis.

KARK 4 digital reporter Michael Esparza joins us to talk about the inspiring story.

Scroll to 10:50 in the video to watch the conversation.

For more on the story click HERE.