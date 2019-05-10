Newsfeed Now for May 10: Snake bites man’s face; Nail salon knock-down drag-out

On Newsfeed Now for May 10 we got the conversation rolling with a viral video. A doorbell camera in Oklahoma captured the moment when a snake bit a man in the face. The reptile had been wrapped around a porch light and struck the victim as he opened a front door. KFDX’s Derek Lowe shared full details.

Friday’s other stories with scroll to times:

5:00 – Dramatic video shows Louisiana nail salon holding customer hostage. KLFY’s Sylvia Masters joined the show to tell us how and why it all happened.

11:00 – Activists plan to bail out women jailed in Tennessee with Mother’s Day gift of freedom. The effort in Nashville is part of a nationwide campaign by the National Bail Out Collective. WKRN’s Brie Thiele explained the goal is to end the practice of money bail.

16:35 – Man running 5k in 50 states in 50 days stops in Wichita, Kansas. Runner/organizer Adel Korkor was our special guest and explained that his mission with the effort is to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.