Newsfeed Now for May 14: President visits Louisiana; Hero saves people from burning car

On Newsfeed Now for May 14 our first stop was in Louisiana where President Trump is making a visit Tuesday. He was expected to talk about job growth in the energy sector and tour a facility in Hackberry (Cameron Parish).

Tuesday’s other stories with scroll to times:

2:00 – Snakes captured at Alabama home. Not one but two of the reptiles had to be removed from a home in Daphne (near Mobile Bay). Animal control helped out the homeowners and removed the non-venomous gray rat snakes. WKRG shared their report and photos.

3:30 – Caught on Camera: Altercation between woman and LA sheriff’s deputy. The woman’s family says slamming her to the ground was not necessary and they’re demanding justice for her after she was charged with battery of a police officer. KTVE’s Anna McAllister told us some viewers are debating the excessive force.

5:55 – Mississippi man risks his life to rescue people inside burning car. After the Good Samaritan witnessed the crash he immediately stepped in to help. WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter says the hero didn’t give up even after feeling the intense heat of the fire.

10:45 – KLFY’s Rob Macko had a live update on President Trump’s trip to south Louisiana.

