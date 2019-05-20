Newsfeed Now for May 20: Tornado threat; Big gator

On Newsfeed Now for May 20 we started with a look at weekend tornado damage from Abilene, Texas. The twister touched down on Saturday morning, destroying some homes and pulling roofs off many more. We then brought in KFDX Meteorologist Scott Cook for the latest on a predicted tornado outbreak Monday for parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Monday’s other stories with scroll to times:

6:40 – Alabama police officer killed, 2 others injured; suspect captured. The Sunday evening incident started as a response to a domestic call where the suspect was described as wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet. WRBL’s Chuck Williams told us the man was taken into custody Monday morning.

10:50 – Kansas high school students build powerwheel car for 4-year-old boy. In a year-long engineering design project, the four students worked together on the gift of mobility for the child. KSNW’s Carly Willis joined the conversation to tell us more.

14:20 – Big gator strolls through Louisiana neighborhood. The reptile crawled out of a ditch after storms in Jeanerette (Iberia Parish) on Saturday morning. The state alligator nuisance team was called in to capture the alligator and release it in another location. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz was with us to share her gator knowledge.

