Newsfeed Now for May 21: Severe weather threat; Oldest rookie

On Newsfeed Now for May 21 we started with a look at a second day of threatening weather for the country’s mid-section. It follows an intense storm system that moved across the Southern Plains Monday, spawning 19 tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma. KARK Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy gave us the outlook.

Tuesday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:20 – GENEROUS GESTURE – A nine-year-old Louisiana boy with a big heart gives back to children in Ruston whose homes were damaged or destroyed in an April tornado. KTVE’s Anna McAllister told us the boy and his grandmother turned to Facebook to help bring in 100 donations of stuffed animals.

8:00 – OLDEST ROOKIE – The Memphis Police Department has welcomed Officer Don Brown, who’s 58-years-old. He’s not letting his age get in the way of serving his community. WATN’s Rebecca Butcher joined the conversation to tell us more.

12:00 – LADY GOLF CHAMP – The University of Arkansas’ Maria Fassi won the 2019 NCAA Women’s Golf Individual Championship on Monday finishing at 8 under. KNWA’s Alyssa Orange was with us to share more about the big victory at Blessings Golf Course.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.