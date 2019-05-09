Newsfeed Now for May 9: Storm damage, flooding in the South

On Newsfeed Now for May 9 we had team coverage of storms ravaging parts of the South.

We started in Central Arkansas where four people were reported injured in Wednesday night storm damage at an apartment building in Pine Bluff.

Thursday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:20 – Kansas river flooding. The town of Halstead begins closing flood gates on Little Arkansas River. KSNW’s Amanda Aguilar joined the conversation with an update on the situation.

9:00 – Parts of Mississippi are also dealing with flooding as storms move through the state Thursday. WJTV’s Katey Roh had the latest from the Jackson area.

11:40 – Church steeple collapses in Texas storm. Wednesday’s severe weather raked over the Longview area and left a lot of damage behind. Thousands were still without power late Thursday morning and crews were working to get the lights back on.

13:20 – In Louisiana, heavy rain overnight led to some water rescues in Bossier Parish. KTAL’s Zyneria Byrd told us about evacuations in the town of Haughton.

