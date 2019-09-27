Newsfeed Now for Sept. 27: Former coach accused of sending information to rival; Man raises abandoned baby raccoon

On Newsfeed Now for September 27, we start the conversation about a former Arkansas high school football coach facing accusations of leaking information about the high school football team. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill joins the show with more on this story.

For more on this story, watch the clip above or click here.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HISTORY DRIVES TOURISM: It’s been more than 100 years since Pancho Villa invaded the small town of Columbus, New Mexico, but local businesses say the Battle of Columbus is actually what drives nearly all of the tourism in their community. Nexstar’s Steffi Lee and Chris Berg joins the conversation.

For more on this story, scroll to 5:03 or click here.

A HEARTWARMING SURPRISE: Shane McKinney has had a lot of experiences over the three years he’s worked at Neosho’s Kentucky Fried Chicken. But, he couldn’t have of imagined what would greet him when walked through the doors on Tuesday. KSNF’s Erin Sullivan has more on this surprise.

For more on this story, scroll to 11:39 or click here.

PET RACCOON: Man’s best friend has long been known as the four-legged canine. However for Nathan Mayes, 21, from Bryant, he’s raising his own furry and playful “best friend” – a baby raccoon named Simon. KARK’s Michael Esparza joins in on the conversation.

For more on this story, scroll to 15:37 or click here.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream every weekday at 11 a.m.