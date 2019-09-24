Newsfeed Now for September 24: Woman bites Camel’s testicles; Justin Bieber ‘disappointed’ by Arkansas QB’s decision

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for September 24, the conversation began in Louisiana. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Florida woman bit the testicles of a local camel at a truck stop petting zoo and was ultimately cited for criminal trespassing. WVLA’s Crystal Whitman reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

DANCING MOTORIST: A woman caught on camera dancing on top of a car in Tennesse says she was just having fun and didn’t know it was illegal. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

BIEBER DISAPPOINTMENT: After the Arkansas Razorbacks’ stunning loss to San Jose State on Saturday, quarterback Nick Starkel took to Twitter to say he’ll be refocusing his attention and ditching his trademark, pregame Justin Bieber shirt. KNWA’s Alyssa Orange joined the conversation.

