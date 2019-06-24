Newsfeed Now: Missing AR man found in Mexico, Student patents lead filtering straw

On Newsfeed Now for June 24 the conversation started in Arkansas where a man who was reported missing in Mexico was found safe. His friend is dead, and he doesn’t know what happened. Andrew Epperson has the story.

Entergy has crews hard at work with two severe storms blowing through the south just a few days a part. Crews have restored power to 187,000 customers since Wednesday, but some people are still without power. Chris Brown with Entergy gave us an update on the progress.

In Mississippi, a Jacksonville grad student made a straw that is changing the way you drink, it can filter out lead in your water. WJTV’s Lanaya Lewis shares more on the student’s patent.

It was a big weekend for Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the gang–Toy story 4 went to infinity and beyond making $118 million in its debut and setting a new global record for an animated film in opening weekends. Newsfeed Now’s movie critic Michael Cook gives his take on the new release.

