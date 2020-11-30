Newsfeed Now: Moderna seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine; young genius makes history

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A 29-year-old Stillwater man is home from an eight-day hospital stay on oxygen. Now, he is using a walker while recovering from COVID-19. He’s sharing his story in hopes that others will realize the virus doesn’t care how old you are, it can still be very serious.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock man is going viral for a letter he says he received in the mail telling him that his Black Santa inflatable is dishonest and suggesting he move from the neighborhood.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — A 12-year-old Georgia boy is making history after being admitted to Georgia Tech.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-day search for a 1-year-old Tabby cat named Marley ended with success.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Kevin isn’t home alone at his house in Cherrywood. Kevin Urrutia-O’Reilly and his wife Alex Moreland live in the east Austin neighborhood and decided to go all out for Christmas decorating this year.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE