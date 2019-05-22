Newsfeed Now: Paying criminals to get out of town; Big Race Indy preps

On Newsfeed Now for May 22 we got the show started with an interesting twist on fighting crime. A mayor in Mississippi says he’ll pay criminals to move out of town. He’s also got an offer for those who want a second chance to walk the straight path. WATN’s Tish Clark joined the conversation to tell us all about the plans.

Wednesday’s other stories with scroll to times:

7:10 – KEEPING THE FAITH – Louisiana family believes faith saved them from weather damage. When a storm rolled in Sunday, three trees fell around their Evangeline Parish home but something else in their yard was untouched. KLFY’s Sylvia Masters shared their story.

12:00 – DRIVER’S SEAT – It’s almost time for drivers to start their engines at the Indy 500. The big race is Sunday. We revved up the excitement in an Indianapolis pit stop with WISH-TV’s Sierra Hignite.

