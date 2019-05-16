Newsfeed Now: Tennessee inmate to be executed; Dramatic flood waters rescue in Kansas

On Newsfeed Now for May 16 our show began in Tennessee where a Memphis death row inmate is scheduled to die. The 68-year-old man killed his wife almost 35 years ago. He would be the fourth person in Tennessee to be executed since August of last year. Local Memphis reporter Jeni Diprizio has been selected to be a witness the execution and spoke to us about the case.

Thursday’s other stories with scroll to times:

6:33 – Being a firefighter is not easy. These brave men and women sometimes save lives and other times they see things they can’t unsee. KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellener talked about the impact of repeated exposure to trauma on northwest Arkansas firefighters and how they take care of their mental health.

13:16 – You’ve heard the warning during flooding, “turn around don’t drown.’ A Kansas high school student is warning others after she didn’t heed that warning. She found herself in an extreme situation after driving around a flood water barricade. KSNW’s Krystle Sherell shared how she made it out alive.

17:57 – A Springfield Missouri mother is upset after her son’s school removed his memorial bench from the campus. Her son died in a plane crash in 2012 and after his death, the family had a memorial placed at his school. The school district says it was removed because of termite damage. Nyzah McDonald had more.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.