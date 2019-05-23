Newsfeed Now: Tornadoes in Missouri; Flooding in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas

On Newsfeed Now for May 23 we began the show in Missouri where a tornado hit the capital city last night. The governor is urging folks to stay home as the damage assessments begin. It has been confirmed that nine people were hurt in Jefferson City during the storm and three were killed in Golden City. KOLR’s Hannah Zettl joined the conversation to give us updates on the storm damage.

Thursday’s other stories with scroll to times:

8:17 – IN THE FAST LANE – Festivities for Sunday’s big race are underway. However, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is seeing lots of cloud cover. A cloudy mind doesn’t work for the driver or his surrounding team. We jump into the pits with WISH-TV’s Sierra Hignite for the story.

13:14 – DOUBLE GRADUATE – It’s the season of pomp and circumstance and donning caps and gowns. A 17-year-old in Kansas will graduate from high school on Sunday. Then less than a week later he will graduate from Harvard University. KSNW’s Michelle Ross shared the story.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.