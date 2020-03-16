One officer, four others dead after Springfield shooting, two others injured

1  of  38
UPDATE 6:13 a.m. – Police Chief Paul Williams gave a press briefing this morning, where he confirmed two officers were shot after reporting to sounds of gunshots at a Kum & Go.

One officer has died, the other has sustained non-life threatening injuries. Three citizens have also died, and one was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Next of kin have not been notified, and the suspect has not been identified.

There were multiple reports of shootings last night, in the areas of Battlefield and Lone Pine. At this time it is believed the suspect was responsible for the other shootings and was a roaming active shooter, as the suspect had crashed a vehicle into the 2885 E. Chestnut Expressway Kum & Go before the shooting.

Officer Christopher Walsh

Officer Christopher Walsh, one of the two officers who was shot, died at the hospital. He was with SPD for 3.5 years, was an Army veteran and was active in the Army reserves.

Walsh was 32 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Police have advised avoiding the area of the shooting.

The Springfield Police Department said in a press release Walsh died in the line of duty after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim. 

UPDATE: Two police officers were shot, one sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: There is no confirmed number of victims at this time. The officer shot is in the hospital in what’s being called “a very bad situation”. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams will be holding a press briefing at 6 a.m.

UPDATE: Police confirmed it is now a homicide investigation.

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police confirm an officer was shot at a Springfield gas station overnight Sunday. 

The Springfield Police confirm that one of their officers was shot at a Kum & Go gas station at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway in late hours of Sunday night.

There is no official word yet on the severity of the injuries of the officer, or of any victims. 

Drivers are asked to stay clear of the scene at this time as police work in the area. Springfield Police officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the scene. 

Ozarksfirst.com will provide more updates as they become available. 

