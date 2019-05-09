PHOTOS: Snakes captured at Alabama home

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Animal control had their hands full Thursday afternoon (May 9) after a man called them about snakes all over his home.

Jeffrey Werner, an Eagle Creek Drive resident in Daphne, shared several photos of the snakes.

“It was about one in the afternoon. My wife was home and she heard a knock at the back door and she went to see what it was,” he said.

That’s when his wife discovered a snake between a screen and their back door.

They called animal control, which removed the snake from the back of the home.

But then Werner’s wife heard another noise. It was another snake between a screen and one of their front windows.

The family says animal control came back out to get that snake as well.

“It was running around here and was very aggressive,” they explained.

A wildlife expert says the snakes are gray rat snakes. The non-venomous snakes are fairly common in Alabama.

While the family is relieved both snakes were removed from their home, they are worried more could be lurking on their property.