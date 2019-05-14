President Trump visits Cameron Parish, Louisiana

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – President Donald Trump will visit Cameron Parish Tuesday.

He is expected to tour Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, about 25 miles South of Lake Charles.

Senator John Kennedy says the President is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

President Trump is expected to talk about job growth in the energy sector.    

Cameron LNG makes liquefied natural gas and will use pipelines to move the gas over long distances. 

Last month, the president signed two executive orders in Texas to modernize regulations for LNG  export terminals and speed up the process for infrastructure projects.

